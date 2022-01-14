Winter Mix Could Impact Weekend Plans

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Clouds have begun filling in this morning and are around to stay through the weekend. Temperatures will remain close to average and highs will be in the mid 40s this afternoon dropping into the lower 30s tonight.
Rain will begin to move in from the north beginning around midnight. It is expected to change to a snow mix Friday night into Saturday morning. Amounts will generally be 2" or less across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Slushy roads will be possible Saturday morning. Farther south, more rain than snow is expected across western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel through the first half of the day.
The second phase of this system will track through Saturday night into Sunday morning. A band of heavier snow is expected to develop and could impact parts of the northwest Tennessee.
By Sunday morning, colder air will be moving in with temperatures in the lower 20s. Highs Sunday afternoon will only be in the lower 30s.