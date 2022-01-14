 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY...

We continue to monitor a winter weather system forecast to affect
the area tonight through Sunday. Confidence is increasing that
there will be little to no travel impacts tonight through
Saturday, as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.
Considerable uncertainty remains with respect to snowfall
potential across west Kentucky Saturday night into Sunday, but the
overall trend is farther south of the area with any heavy
snowfall.

The first round will begin this evening mainly over southern
Illinois, and then continue south and east across the region late
tonight into Saturday. A combination of rain and snow is expected
this evening and then it will gradually become all snow from
north to south across the region. Temperatures are expected to
remain above freezing, so any snow accumulations will be on
elevated surfaces. A few slick spots cannot be completely ruled
out early Saturday on untreated roads mainly north of Interstate
64 in southern Illinois.

For Saturday night through Sunday, the snow chances shift south.
We cannot rule out a couple of inches of snow, and some travel
impacts from the Land Between the Lakes area east to Hopkinsville.
Meanwhile, for the Purchase area of west Kentucky into the
southern tip of Illinois, west toward Sikeston Missouri, there may
not be much in the way of snow accumulation with this storm
system. Please continue to monitor the forecast closely tonight
and Saturday.

Winter Mix Could Impact Weekend Plans

  • Updated
  • 0
Saturday Outlook

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Clouds have begun filling in this morning and are around to stay through the weekend. Temperatures will remain close to average and highs will be in the mid 40s this afternoon dropping into the lower 30s tonight.

Rain will begin to move in from the north beginning around midnight. It is expected to change to a snow mix Friday night into Saturday morning. Amounts will generally be 2" or less across southern Illinois and southeast Missouri. Slushy roads will be possible Saturday morning. Farther south, more rain than snow is expected across western Kentucky and the Missouri Bootheel through the first half of the day.

The second phase of this system will track through Saturday night into Sunday morning. A band of heavier snow is expected to develop and could impact parts of the northwest Tennessee.

By Sunday morning, colder air will be moving in with temperatures in the lower 20s. Highs Sunday afternoon will only be in the lower 30s.

