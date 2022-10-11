 Skip to main content
Winning numbers in $445 million Mega Millions jackpot

(WSIL) - The winning numbers are in for the $445 million Mega Millions jackpot.

Those numbers are: 

 3 - 7 - 11 - 13 - 38

The Megaplier is 1.

