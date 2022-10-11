Winning numbers in $445 million Mega Millions jackpot by Brian Wilson Brian Wilson Author email Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (WSIL) - The winning numbers are in for the $445 million Mega Millions jackpot.Those numbers are: 3 - 7 - 11 - 13 - 38The Megaplier is 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Numbers Jackpot Million Brian Wilson Author email Follow Brian Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from News 3 News Southeast Missouri Residents share their thoughts as they receive vaccine Jan 22, 2021 News Library coloring contest Updated Aug 20, 2021 News US Marshals apprehend 13 sex offenders in Iowa wanted for crimes against children Updated Jul 9, 2022 News Remembering fallen firefighter: Kody Vanfossan Updated Apr 11, 2022 News Judge orders Kevin Spacey accuser to reveal his identity May 3, 2021 News Kamala Harris was evacuated from DNC headquarters minutes after pipe bomb discovered during Capitol riot Updated Jan 6, 2022 Recommended for you