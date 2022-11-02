 Skip to main content
Winning numbers in $1.2b Powerball jackpot

(WSIL) Here are tonight's numbers in the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot:

22, 11, 60, 2 and 35.

The Powerball is 23.

