Winning numbers in $1.2b Powerball jackpot by Brian Wilson Brian Wilson Author email Nov 2, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (WSIL) Here are tonight's numbers in the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot:22, 11, 60, 2 and 35.The Powerball is 23. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jackpot Powerball Numbers Gambling Game Brian Wilson Author email Follow Brian Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from News 3 Consumer Watch Delta reduces flights to Korea as virus outbreak spreads Feb 26, 2020 News Anonymous post on social media prompts investigation in two counties over the weekend Sep 30, 2019 Consumer Watch BBB Tips: Debt collection agencies Feb 26, 2020 Coronavirus Illinois education groups praise school mask mandate Aug 4, 2021 News House Democrats pass Biden's social safety net expansion but major obstacles await in the Senate Nov 19, 2021 News Tax changes you need to know before you file your 2020 return Feb 12, 2021 Recommended for you