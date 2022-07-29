 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winning numbers in $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot

  • 0
Winning numbers in $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot

(WSIL) -- The winning numbers are in for the $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Those numbers are: 

67-45-57-36-13

The Megaplier is 14.

Tags

Recommended for you