Wingo man survives tornado after tiny home moved across highway

HICKMAN COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Like many on Friday night, Cledeus Libby sat glued to the television watching the forecast to stay informed on the storm headed his way.
"Preparing myself to hang on for dear life so to speak, so I got my wallet and my car keys in my pockets," he recalls. "Then I got me a blanket off my bed, a thick heavy one."
The Wingo resident, who just bought a tiny home, put on a hat for some protection as he took cover next to his bed.
"I could feel the floor and me going up," he explains about the tornado picking up his home. "The next time when I came to my senses so to speak, I was across the highway over in a farmer's corn field on top of my floor with no walls."
With the help of neighbors, Cledeus made it to the hospital in Mayfield. The 15-minute drive took three hours with the amount of debris on the roads.
He sat in the ER even longer as other patients with more severe injuries took a priority. After seeing a doctor, he was treated for a punctured lung, bruised ribs, broken leg and other ailments.
"Gravel and sand in my ears, it took a while to clean them," he laughs.
Right now, the 74-year-old is staying at the Sportman's Lodge in Benton overlooking Kentucky Lake. It's one resort in the area taking in tornado survivors who have been displaced.
Co- Owner Natalie Strait says her family also owns a tug boat company and one of their employee searching for a loved one made them want to open their doors after power was restored.
"We got him off the boat, he found his sister," she explains. "Our lights come back on and we started offering to him and his family. Then we decided we needed to reach everyone who needs help and they just started rolling in."
All visitors are getting three meals a day, clothing, and the lodge wants to provide them a Christmas as well.
As tornado survivors find more permanent solutions and leave, it makes room for the next family or person in need.
Cledeus is on his way out and will be staying at his sister's in Tennessee while he recovers but as for his time at the lodge, " I'm very thankful and thanking the good Lord above too."
On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear added Hickman County to the state's disaster declaration. Previously, Cledeus was worried he would receive no federal help from FEMA.