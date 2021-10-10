Wine and Art Festival brings hundreds to Rend Lake

(WSIL) -- Hundreds gather at Rend Lake Saturday afternoon for a Wine and Art Festival, celebrating 20 Years of bringing together local vineyards along with fine arts and crafts.
The two-day event allows visitors to sample wines from many local and regional vineyards and to shop artisan vendors with various items such as glass, jewelry, ceramics, soaps, candles, quilts, and so much more.
Organizers say, it's just a day to get out, relax, and enjoy a good time with family and friends.
"We have people look forward to it all year long, stop in at the winery and say, when is the Wine and Art festival and We'll be there, and / We're always excited to provide to provide an opportunity for all the people from southern Illinois and all around to come out and enjoy a good time and support the other restaurants and hotels in the area." said Adrea Ponitous, owner of Pheasant Hollow Winery.
The Wine and Art show continued Sunday, with "The Phonics" and "Cat Daddy Oh" playing live music during the afternoon.