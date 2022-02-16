Windy, warm Wednesday ahead of Thursday's storms

Today is very similar to yesterday, as highs reach the low 60s. Clouds have filled in over much of the region ahead of our next system.
A Wind Advisory has been issued today and tomorrow. Wind gusts from the south could be as high as 40-45 miles per hour Wednesday and gusts up to 40-50 miles per hour are possible Thursday. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid 40s, staying above average.
A strong system is making its way across the Central US, bringing strong storms to our area. Some of this rain will be very heavy, especially areas of southern Illinois north of Route 13, where the flooding threat is highest.
Widespread 1-2" is expected, but isolated amounts of 3"+ are possible, especially near the Kaskaskia River. Flooding is a large concern due to saturation and frozen ground.
The Storm Prediction Center's latest update for tomorrow puts areas along and generally south of Route 13 in a Level 2 severe weather risk Thursday afternoon.
A Level 3 has been added to include parts of the Missouri Bootheel and northwest Tennessee. The Level 3 (orange) has a higher tornado threat, while the main concern farther north in the Level 1 and 2 is a few storms with strong straight line winds. Right now, timing looks to be from around 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in our region.
After this system passes and continues to move East, cold Arctic air will fill in causing our temperatures to drop to the teens by Friday with wind chills even lower.