Windy today and nicer tomorrow -- tracking storms next week

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's been a very windy start to the weekend as gusts have hit around 40 mph. It's also much cooler today with afternoon temperatures only reaching the 40s and 50s.

Both the cold and the wind are thanks to the back side of the storm system that moved through the region yesterday. The good news for the weekend is that we will be sunny and dry. 

In regards to yesterdays storms, we honestly were very luckily. Multiple deadly tornadoes were reported all around us but we didn't see any locally. 

Tomorrow will be the nicer of the two days this weekend. Highs will return much closer to seasonal and we still have lots of sunshine on deck. Could be a bit breezy at times but not as bad as today.

Try to soak up the nice weekend as much as you can because storms return to the area for the start of the work week. The Storm Prediction Center already has an outlook blanketing the entire area.

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

