Windy and wet evening ahead -- still tracking a chance of winter weather next week

WSIL (Carterville) -- Thanks to some warm air advection, we're starting to see some light returns show up on radar. Isolated showers will continue through this evening, before changing to scattered overnight. Moisture will keep pushing in out ahead of tomorrow's cold front.

Wind gusts today will be somewhere in the 20-25 mph range. Temperatures are expected to stay mild tonight only dipping into the mid 40s.

The rain chances will be staying with us as we wake up on Sunday. Once the cold front pushes through, the shower chance will diminish. Measurable rain totals will be around a tenth of an inch.

Much cooler air will fill in behind the front so our highs for tomorrow will actually occur around 5 AM while our 5 PM temperatures will be in the upper 30s. 

There's a few instances this week where it'll be important to remain weather aware with Sunday night being the first. We could see some ice on bridges, roadways and overpasses so take caution as you head out early on Monday. An advisory being posted in some areas is possible. 

Almost every night in the next work week will hold some chance for a wintry mix. It's still a little far out so make sure to continue to be weather aware and checking in with the latest forecast. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

