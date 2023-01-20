Windows shot out in Paducah, police investigate

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Police in Paducah are investigating a shots fired call that resulted in multiple windows broken out of a vehicle.
Police report a 43-year-old man said he was sitting out in front of a home on North 12th Street when he heard gunshots.
Officers responded to the scene to find multiple bullet holes in the man's van with the rear side windows and back window shot out. Police report there were three individuals in the van at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.
Police did find six shell casings and glass around the intersection of North 12th and Ellis streets.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.