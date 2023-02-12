'Windows down' kind of Sunday -- tracking even warmer weather and rain

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today is about as nice as it gets for a Sunday in mid February. We've surpassed our 'normal' highs for this time of the year by nearly 10 degrees.
Blue skies and sunshine will be sticking around throughout the afternoon and evening. It's a great chance to get outside and enjoy some warmth as highs climb into the mid 50s.
Overnight will be a bit warmer than yesterday with lows staying slightly above freezing. A few clouds will move in overnight but will clear by tomorrow morning as you head out the door, so grab some sunglasses.
We still have 36 more days until Spring officially begins, but it'll feel like it at least until Friday. Wednesday is trending to be the warmest day of the week but it will come at a cost (rain).
We have two different rounds of active weather to keep an eye on. The first round will begin Tuesday morning with a low severe threat. The rain chance will last the majority of the day along with some gusty conditions.
The second round will move through Wednesday night through Thursday. This day has the potential for some severe weather and thunderstorms. It's still a few days out and details will become clearer soon but it's one to watch.
Make sure to have the Storm Track 3 app and stay up to date as we continue to track these systems.