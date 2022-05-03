Willie Nelson added to Illinois State Fair lineup

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Another big name has been added to the grandstand lineup at this year's Illinois State Fair.
Willie Nelson and Friends, with Elle King, will take over the main stage Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Tickets for the show go on sale Saturday, May 7.
Other acts hitting the stage this year include:
- August 12: Sam Hunt
- August 13: Demi Lovato
- August 14: Brooks and Dunn
- Southern Illinois native and singer songwriter Kendell Marvel will open
- August 15: The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik
- August 17: Shaggy and TLC
- August 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Heart
- August 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss
- August 21: Sammy Hagar and The Circle
Click here to purchase tickets for any of this year's shows.
Mark your calendars for the 2022 Illinois State Fair, August 11 through 21, in Springfield.