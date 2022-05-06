Williamson County vehicle burglaries

Williamson County, IL. — The Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the suspect involved in multiple vehicle burglaries North East of Johnston City in the area of Old Frankfort Road.
On May 4, 2022 between the hours of 1:45 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. a black male wearing red glasses and a mask was observed entering vehicles and taking items out of the vehicles.
If you have any information please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or The Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).
Your information is important to crime stoppers and all callers may remain anonymous. Information leading up to the arrest of these individuals may lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.