Williamson County updates their job posting policy

MARION (WSIL)---The commissioners on the board say the hiring policy change was a long time coming.
At Thursday's board meeting, members voted to make sure all job openings for the county were posted publicly on their official website.
Before the policy, people would apply and say which department they would want to work for.
This caused people to be hired for jobs that many didn't know needed to be filled.
Commissioner Jim Marlo said the county has always been an equal opportunity employer, and this policy will help back up that statement even further.
"Williamson county has always been an equal opportunity employer. That's never been the problem. It's just been understanding and making the public aware that we've got a job opening. This should have been done a long time ago, we know that, but going forward, I'm glad it's in place now," said Marlo.
Marlo also said the department heads within the county are also in favor of the new policy.