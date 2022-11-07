Williamson County Sheriff's Office offering deer hunters sight-in day

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is holding their annual Deer Hunters Sight-In Day.
The Sheriff's Office firing range will be open to people that would like to sight in their hunting guns for the upcoming firearm deer season.
The Range will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The rand will be open rain or shine.
Hunters are invited to attend and sight in their firearms at the range in a safe and controlled environment.
Hunters can bring shotguns, muzzleloaders, rifles and pistols to the Range. The Sheriff's Office will provide targets. Hunters may bring their own targets if they wish.
The physical address of the Range is 18567 Philadelphia Road, Marion, IL.
For more information contact Deputy John Fleming at 618-889-2298, jfleming@wcsheriff.com, or by phone Monday through Thursday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 ext. 1320 or ext. 1321.