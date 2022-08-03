Williamson County Sheriff's Dept. warns about fake news story circulating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is warning the public about a fake news story that is circulating on social media.
The story claims a woman from Carterville was working as a morgue assistant in Williamson County. The fake story claims the woman was taken body parts from bodies for a spaghetti cooking competition in Carterville.
The story was on a satirical website ktva4.com. The headline of the website says "News you can count on to let you down" and the website's about information states it is a fabricated, satirical news and comedy website.
When looking at news stories on unfamiliar sources check the following:
- Check The Source (the Contact page or about page)
- Take a look at the website URL (did it come from a respectable source)
- Are other news sites reporting on the story?
- Be wary of sloppy writing
- Quotes – or lack thereof