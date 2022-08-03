 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois, or
along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois to New Madrid,
Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Williamson County Sheriff's Dept. warns about fake news story circulating

Fake story

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick is warning the public about a fake news story that is circulating on social media. 

The story claims a woman from Carterville was working as a morgue assistant in Williamson County. The fake story claims the woman was taken body parts from bodies for a spaghetti cooking competition in Carterville.

The story was on a satirical website ktva4.com. The headline of the website says "News you can count on to let you down" and the website's about information states it is a fabricated, satirical news and comedy website. 

When looking at news stories on unfamiliar sources check the following:

  • Check The Source (the Contact page or about page)
  • Take a look at the website URL (did it come from a respectable source)
  • Are other news sites reporting on the story?
  • Be wary of sloppy writing
  • Quotes – or lack thereof
