Williamson County Sheriff's Department gets several tech upgrades

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) - Some technology upgrades are helping one County Sheriff's Office stay in communication, potentially save a lift, and literally "see through you".
The Williamson County Sheriff's office can attribute their tech upgrades to the latest round of ARPA funds, filtered through the Williamson County board. They met criteria and made their case.
"We give them the equipment they need," said Williamson County Board Chair, Jim Marlow. "They go out there every day, and they risk their lives, and they should always have the best equipment possible."
The first purchase, a $138,000 contraband scanner for the jail intake.
"People get arrested, and they come in and they try to conceal drugs or weapons, anything similar to that is considered contraband inside a jail system," explained Todd Hunter, the Williamson County Jail Administrator.
Not only does it keep minimize the COVID risk by reducing physical engagement, but it scans the body for weapons, drugs and can even see, within reason, if you've eaten.
"If you have eaten in the last 2 and a half hours, we won't be able to tell its eggs and bacon, but we can tell you've had something in your stomach," Hunter said with a chuckle.
The other large ARPA allotment was for a new digital communication system for both within a deputy's vehicle and their radio. The upgrade has been on their radar for more than three years, and finally to fruition, this particular setup even has cell phone app capabilities.
<"hey may be on the ground rolling around with someone trying to subdue them," Chief Deputy, Scott McCabe, explained. "And if they can't get out on the radio and ask someone for help, then there's a life risk with that deputy, potentially being injured or killed."
The Williamson County Sheriff's Department used their own budget to purchase another piece of technology and that is a new drone. What makes it unique and extremely valuable is, it's equipped with thermal imaging capabilities.
"The thermal imaging basically allows us to see at night, and be able to see during the day in all kinds of situations," said drone pilot and Chief Lieutenant, Robert Owlsey.
Which comes into play with missing persons, structure fires a perpetrator on the run.
But it also has several "payloads" which include search lights, strobe lights and a speaker.
"Say we find a missing person," Owlsey explained, "we can speak to them and say, 'Hey, stop where you're at, help's on the way.' or 'Hey, follow the drone.'"