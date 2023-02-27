Williamson County man charged following an alleged domestic disturbance

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Police are investigating after they arrested a man tied to what they believe is a domestic altercation.
Police responded to a disturbance on Napoleon Lane. When they got there, they found a female with severe lacerations on her shoulder, hands and neck. An ambulance took her to a landing zone in Johnston City. She was then airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis and is reported to be in stable condition.
Police arrested Sharief T. Smart, charging him with domestic battery and a class 2 felony. He was then placed into the Williamson County Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office urges anyone with information related to their investigation to contact them at (618)-997-6541.