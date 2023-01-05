Williamson County man arrested for holding a woman against her will

HERRIN (WSIL) - On January 4, 2023, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office found a wanted man occupying a car in Herrin, Illinois.
Deputies attempted to stop him as he fled, leading them on a pursuit that spanned two counties. During that chase, deputies observed a female passenger attempting to escape the car and being held against her will.
The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Eric L. Holland of Bush, Illinois, was eventually caught following a brief foot chase.
He was taken into custody on four outstanding warrants and was charged with felony unlawful restraint and aggravated fleeing and eluding. He was also charged with multiple traffic violations, reckless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, criminal damage to state supported property, and driving with a suspended license.
Additional charges are pending.