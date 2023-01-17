Williamson County deputies recover stolen vehicle

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of one man in Herrin Illinois.
Police responded to a residence on Chittyville Rd who reported their vehicle had been stolen. When they arrived, they found that the suspect had returned and was hiding under a pile of different items at the residence.
The suspect, Christopher D. Gravett, refused to come out until non-lethal weapons were deployed. Gravett was then taken to the Williamson County jail and charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal trespassing and damage to property.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says anyone with information regarding they're investigation is advised to call the department at (618)-997-6541.