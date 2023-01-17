 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Williamson County deputies recover stolen vehicle

  • 0
auto vehicle theft

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A stolen vehicle leads to the arrest of one man in Herrin Illinois.

Police responded to a residence on Chittyville Rd who reported their vehicle had been stolen. When they arrived, they found that the suspect had returned and was hiding under a pile of different items at the residence.

The suspect, Christopher D. Gravett, refused to come out until non-lethal weapons were deployed. Gravett was then taken to the Williamson County jail and charged with motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal trespassing and damage to property. 

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says anyone with information regarding they're investigation is advised to call the department at (618)-997-6541. 