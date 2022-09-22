Williamson Co. State's Attorney remains on November ballot after appeal filed

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Williamson County State's Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale has filed an appeal to remain on the ballot in the November election.
Her name will remain on the ballot, while the appeal is heard. An objector's petition filed by the Republican party was accepted last week.
The objector's petition challenged her eligibility claiming she failed to complete filing documents.
“In an effort to clarify previous erroneous news stories, I am issuing this statement: I am on the ballot. And I will continue to fight to stay on the ballot. I’ll fight through the circuit court and the appellate court, if necessary. Giving the people of Williamson County a choice is paramount," said Cascio-Hale.
Cascio-Hale says, “This issue is one of statutory construction. My attorney is very confident and I am a fighter. I am on the ballot. I will be on the ballot. I am here to give the voters a choice.”
Brandi Bradley, Chair of the Williamson County Democratic Central Committee, says, “This issue isn’t about Democrat or Republican, it’s about doing the right thing, and giving the voters a choice in this election. I’m proud of our candidate. Marcy has integrity and is a fighter, and that’s what the people need in a State’s Attorney. That is why the voters should get to have a voice in this election.”