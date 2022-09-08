Williamson Co. Republican party files objectors' petition against State's Attorney candidate

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Jeff Diederich, Williamson County Republican Party Chairman and Sheriff Elect, filed an objector’s petition with the Williamson County Clerk on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
The petition challenges the eligibility of Democrat State's Attorney candidate Marsha "Marcy" Cascio-Hale.
In a statement Diederich said, "While I uphold the principle of fair and free elections and the right of every individual to seek public office, this candidate has failed to meet the eligibility requirements for the office being sought. If this matter is unaddressed and continues, we could see voters unwittingly elect a State’s Attorney who could be subject to questions about the validity of holding this important position. Anyone who seeks this State’s Attorney position, which requires significant legal experience and qualifications, should first be able to meet the legal requirements of filing for office. Left unresolved, those individuals charged or convicted by this candidate could suggest that a cloud of controversy exists about the validity of that person’s right to hold this office and to bring charges against those who commit crimes in Williamson County. By bringing this action today, I seek to allow the court system to decide this matter in advance of the November 8th general election so that voters can make an informed decision.”
Joining Diederich in filing objectors’ petitions are Amy Eckert and Alexia Denly. Eckert is the President of the Williamson County Republican Women’s organization. Eckert stated, “Resolving this issue in advance of the upcoming election will allow voters to make an informed decision and will enhance voter confidence in our election process.”
She was sworn in as the first female Williamson County State's Attorney in July. She took over after former State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti resigned from the position.
