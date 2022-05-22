Willamson County State Attorney Brandon Zanotti faces DUI charge

WILLAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- Williamson County State Attorney Brandon Zanotti was cited for a DUI Saturday,
In a personal letter Zanotti penned to the citizens of Williamson County, Zanotti states that he was driving home from a friend's house after drinking alcohol. He then confesses that he was pulled over by an ISP officer for speeding, and the officer determined that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Zanotti goes on to say that he will not be fighting the charges and will plead guilty to the offense.
Zanotti apologized to both the residents of Williamson County and the ISP trooper who pulled him over, stating "I extend a sincere apology to the Illinois State Police whose Trooper had the difficult task of being forced to deal with my indiscretion. That Trooper displayed impeccable professionalism. I further apologize to all law enforcement and the public. You placed your trust in me and I let you down."
The full press release can be read below:
Date: May 22, 2022
Dear Williamson County Residents,
For the past 7 1/2 years I have served as the Williamson County State’s Attorney. Holding this position has been one of the proudest achievements of my career. I am forever grateful to the voters who instilled their trust and confidence in me and the opportunity to serve the public. For these reasons, and in recognition that it is my obligation to be transparent, I am devastated to share a failure on my part that has caused me to personally let you down. Last night I was operating a motor vehicle in Williamson County while traveling home from a friend’s house after consuming alcohol. While firmly believing that I was not impaired and that I was capable of driving, my professional experience should have told me otherwise. While traveling, I was stopped by an Illinois State Trooper for speeding and subsequently cited for driving under the influence of alcohol. I am thankful that my actions did not result in injury to anyone, but I am ashamed and embarrassed as a result. I have made the decision to accept responsibility for my actions and I will not be contesting charges which will ultimately be handled by a special prosecutor. To be clear, I will be pleading guilty and accepting the same penalties that any member of the public would receive. I fully believe and support our legal system and do not condone any special treatment for myself in these unusual circumstances. I extend a sincere apology to the Illinois State Police whose Trooper had the difficult task of being forced to deal with my indiscretion. That Trooper displayed impeccable professionalism. I further apologize to all law enforcement and the public. You placed your trust in me and I let you down. I am hopeful that in the future I am allowed to demonstrate the judgment that I more often display and over time can again regain your trust.
Respectfully,
Brandon Zanotti