Wildlife thrives best in its natural environment

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) - Last week we told you about a deer that walked into the Franklin Hospital. The deer was transferred to an animal sanctuary where it is being kept until the Illinois Department of Natural Resources makes the final decision on what should be done with the young buck. In Illinois, it's illegal to own wildlife without a special permit. We talked to wildlife experts about why wild animals are best left in nature.
They seem sweet and innocent, and sometimes even in danger. But, according to Jodie Hancock, a Natural Resources Specialist with the Army Corps of Engineers, wildlife must remain in the wild.
"It is never a good idea to bring wildlife to your home. They have a place where they belong, a place they call home, just like we have a place we call home... We don't want to be relocated or taken somewhere with strangers," Hancock explained. "They feel the same way. You always want to keep them in the wild where they can be wildlife."
Hancock said, she understands that while it comes from a good place, trying to domesticate a wild animal in can have consequential effects.
"The results of that can be very detrimental to that animal," Hancock said. "They, in most cases, can never go back into the wild where they belong. And sometimes it even results in them having to be euthanized."
Hancock said, another good rule if you find a wild animal, don't move it. Leave it in the location you found it. She said, yours and the animal's best option is to contact the Illinois Department of Natural Resources or the closest animal rehabilitation center.
"Their (IDNR or rehab facilities) whole goal is to get the animal back into the wild. And so the quicker you can get it to them, to care for it and rehab it and get it back where it belongs," Hancock said.
She also added that the best place for a wild animal is in its natural habitat and not a home. And, furthermore, she said, unless specially permitted for such trying to domesticate a wild animal is illegal.
"In the state of Illinois, it is not legal to keep wildlife as pets," Hancock explained. "Illinois Department of Natural Resources enforces those laws, and they're also the ones to issue special permits in cases when needed, but that is not something they typically do."
And sometimes, Hancock mentioned, the best way to help, as difficult as it may be, is to simply let nature run its course.
"Just remember that it is possible to love it too much, to love wildlife too much, to want to try to help things when you think they're in danger," said Hancock. "But in most cases, if you let nature take its course, those animals will do fine surviving in the wild where they belong. And the biggest thing is to leave them where they're at and let them be wild."