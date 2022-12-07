Widespread rain will make for a very soggy Thursday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another gray and gloomy day, but it was a bit drier. The rain has moved south with the front. Rain will hold off for much of the evening but more moves in overnight.
Our next storm system will move in from the west tonight, bringing back the rain. Thursday will be the wettest day of the week. Widespread rain is expected through the morning and into the early afternoon. You may want to allow yourself an extra couple of minutes heading out the door, tomorrow morning. An additional 0.5 0 1.0" of rain is expected.
An isolated shower can't be ruled out into Friday morning but much drier weather will return to end the week. Enjoy the brief break in the rain. More rain moves in Saturday.