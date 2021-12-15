You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and much of southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tornado recovery operations outside will
be impacted. High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should
use extra caution. Dangerous high wave conditions are expected
on area lakes too.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Widespread rain moves back in Thursday, grab the rain gear

  • 0
Web WX

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a very windy and warm Wednesday, rain ramps up Thursday.

The breezy and warm conditions will stick around overnight. Temperatures will hover in the 50s with wind gusts near 35 miles per hour. 

It will be a very warm start to Thursday as our next front approaches. Many of us will kick of the day in the low 60s, however temperatures will be cooling throughout the day. Scattered showers will also return with the front.

Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how much rain to expect and when, tonight on News 3. 

Tags

Recommended for you