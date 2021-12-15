Widespread rain moves back in Thursday, grab the rain gear

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a very windy and warm Wednesday, rain ramps up Thursday.
The breezy and warm conditions will stick around overnight. Temperatures will hover in the 50s with wind gusts near 35 miles per hour.
It will be a very warm start to Thursday as our next front approaches. Many of us will kick of the day in the low 60s, however temperatures will be cooling throughout the day. Scattered showers will also return with the front.
Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how much rain to expect and when, tonight on News 3.