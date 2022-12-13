Widespread rain expected overnight and Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's been another gray but mostly dry Tuesday. However, showers are moving in. Light showers are already moving across parts of southeast Missouri this afternoon. This will spread across the entire region through the evening and into Wednesday.
Widespread rain and a few rumbles of thunder are anticipated through the overnight hours, with gusty winds. While it will be nasty, no severe weather is expected. Pockets of heavy rain are likely throughout the event.
We may see a brief lull in the activity Wednesday morning. Don't let your guard down, the rain will pick back up by late morning and afternoon. When it's all said and done, an average of 1" to 2" of rain is expected.
Temperatures will be very warm for this time of year, topping out in the upper 50s.
Drier and cooler weather returns by Thursday.