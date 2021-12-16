White House unveils plan to help with trucker shortage

(CNN) -- The White House has a new plan to get more truckers on the road.
The Biden Administration's supply chain disruptions task force will unveil its trucking action plan Thursday.
It's an effort to address a shortage that some industry insiders say has grown to 80,000 unfilled jobs.
According to the American Trucking Associations, that could grow to 160,000 by 2030.
The plan will earmark 30 million dollars to expedite commercial drivers licenses.
It also includes an effort by the Department of Labor to increase trucking apprentices and outreach to military veterans looking to enter the industry.
The plan also establishes a joint initiative between the departments of labor and transportation to recruit new drivers.