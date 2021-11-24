White House creates new climate-focused division within Office of Science and Technology Policy

Weather Alert

...SOUTHERLY WIND GUSTS FROM 30 TO 40 MPH EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... Gusty south winds ahead of an advancing cold front out over the Plains will continue through the afternoon hours. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph will be accompanied by frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph. A few locations may even see a few gusts from 40 to 45 mph. Motorists on this busy travel day, especially those driving higher profile vehicles, should be prepared for sudden gusts that could move your vehicle suddenly. Those burning leaves and other litter this afternoon should keep in mind that fires could spread much more rapidly due to the wind. The stronger wind gusts should diminish some towards sunset.