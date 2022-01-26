When temperatures are low, keep your pets indoors

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---With temperatures below freezing, it's not only dangerous for people, but also for pets.
When it is 20°F or lower, it can take as little as 30 minutes for hypothermia or frostbite to begin.
So a good rule to follow is that you should only take your pets outside when necessary and for as short a time as possible.
Some pets may need a coat while outdoors in order to stay warm.
If you have an outside pet, make sure their shelter is well insulated or bring them inside.
"Don't even have them outside. Bring them in, make them part of the family. Put them on the couch in front of the fire place. Then you know they're gonna be fine, they're not gonna suffer any hypothermia or any kind of frostbite," said Diane Daugherty, the President of St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro.
To check for frostbite, look at your pet's paws.
If there is discoloration or if your pet is in pain, call your vet.
And if you see any lost pets running around outside, call the police or animal control.
They will have the best resources to get the animals to safety.