Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values of 100 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat index values today will top out around
100 to 105 degrees. The peak of the heat will occur Tuesday
through Thursday, when daily heat index values will reach 105 to
110 degrees. Daily chances for isolated thunderstorms will
provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

What's open and closed on July Fourth this year

Most major grocery stores and retailers are open and pictured customers shop at a Target store on June 8, in San Rafael, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Fourth of July marks the birth of American independence, the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

Many will celebrate the federal holiday with fireworks and barbecues, and most workplaces will be closed throughout the country.

Here's what will be open and closed on Monday, July 4.

Financial services

July 4 is a bank holiday, so most banks throughout the country will be closed. Online banking services and ATMs will be available for use, however.

The stock market also gets the day off, as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be dark.

Retail

Most major grocery stores and retailers are open Monday. Walmart and Target will operate Monday, for example, as will grocery stores Kroger and Publix.

Notably, wholesale retailer Costco will be closed on July 4. Trader Joe's locations will open at their regular times, which vary by store, and close at 5 pm on Monday.

If you're looking to shop at a specific store, your best bet is to check with local retailers before heading out.

Post offices

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on Monday and will not deliver regular mail or packages.

UPS stores also will be closed Monday, and there will be no pickup or delivery services. However, UPS Express Critical will be available by calling 1-800-714-8779 or by visiting its website.

FedEx Express, Ground and Home Delivery services will also be closed on Monday. The company will be running its critical services, however.

Government offices

All non-essential government offices, such as the DMV or the public library, will be closed Monday. That includes agencies at the local, state and federal level.

