What's on the menu? SIU students to serve up copi at Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN (WSIL) -- Have you wondered what copi, formerly Asian carp, tastes like? Well visitors to the Du Quoin Stat Fair on Saturday, August 27 will have the chance.
Students in SIU Carbondale's hospitality, tourism and event management and nutrition and dietetics programs will be preparing about 20 pounds of the fish for a demonstration and taste test.
The demonstration and taste tests will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 3 p.m. in the fairgrounds’ Exhibition Hall.
The state recently began a rebranding campaign in an effort to make the invasive fish more attractive as an edible option. James Garvey, director of SIU’s Center for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences, has been a proponent of the commercial possibilities for the fish.
“My hope is that our culinary students will learn what a versatile and delicious protein that copi is,” Garvey said. “For the fairgoers, I hope that they discover that we have an opportunity to control a nuisance invasive species in Southern Illinois lakes and rivers in a positive and healthful way.”