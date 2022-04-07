What Ketanji Brown Jackson's SCOTUS confirmation means to those studying law

(WSIL)---Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, a historic feat for many Americans.
"Multiple perspectives actually instill public trust in our judicial system. Most of us tend to trust a process when can see ourselves as part of the decision makers. So this is a very exciting time, a historic moment in America's history," said Camille Davidson, the Dean of the SIU School of Law.
Jackson's confirmation is a historic moment for diversity, but many are interested in the message this sends across the country.
"I also think it's great for little kids. I mean, when I grew up, we had Thurgood Marshall, and eventually Clarence Thomas, but just having somebody there, but especially for Black girls, I think just to see that there is no limit to the amount of success they can achieve," said third year law student, James Jones.
"Women all around the world, Black women, this is like inspiring. She's a role model. It helps us see that one day we can be nominated and confirmed and be a voice in the justice system," second year law student, Tiara McKeithan added.
Jackson's past as a public defender makes many in the legal field hopeful for the perspective she will provide to the bench.
"She brings skill, integrity, class, civility, and grace to the Supreme Court," Davidson said.
And those who study law hope her confirmation will encourage more Black women to follow in Jackson's footsteps.
"Sometimes when you don't see yourself in certain spaces, it's hard to conceptualize going in that direction, so I think her being there will make it easier for other people to dream to get there," said Jones.