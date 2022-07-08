"What I'm seeing now is troubling"; Residents raising concerns in Colp

COLP, IL. (WSIL) -- Residents of Colp are concerned their town could be dissolved unless something is done.
It's a village of about 250 people.
"What I'm seeing now is troubling," said Williamson County Commissioner Brent Gentry.
Gentry says its troubling because the village of Colp could be on the brink of dissolving into the county.
"I've seen this happen before in the village of Whiteash. I hope it doesn't come to that and they couldn't get anybody to be on the board at Whiteash and they dissolved," said Gentry.
Leaving the county with the responsibility to essentially maintain the village.
Now in Colp residents are worrying the same could happen. Right now the town only has three board members.
"You've got to curtail them, they're off on these tangents, they want to build an enterprise zone and that's what happened to Whiteash," said Barb Stephens. "They built a new barn, they bought the police car, they couldn't afford it, they couldn't find board members and one man was trying to hold it all together."
Some residents complain of high water bills, the villages water superintendent resigned, meaning it falls on Village President Marcella Clark to read the meters and issue water bills, which she admits she's estimated.
"Yeah, I estimated some, some of them I read because the weather was okay, but some of them I couldn't have and go out there the next day and next day and next day because you have to get the water bills out," said Clark.
"Why there has been a lot of resignations, I don't know. I was under the impression we had a good working crew and everybody was satisfied and I don't know but you know it is what it is," said Mary Ann Duncan, Colp Village Clerk.
And if it continues the way it is in Colp, Gentry worries they're the next in line to dissolve into Williamson County.
"I think they have the full intention of doing what's right, I just think that with everybody quitting If I lived in the village of Colp I would have a major concern," Gentry said.