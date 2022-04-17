Wet Easter Sunday, chilly start to the week

Carterville (WSIL) -- Unfortunately warm and sunny weather is not in this years Easter basket. Highs today are only expected to climb into the mid to lower 50s, which is well below normal.
We're tracking rain showers beginning this evening with storms following a couple hours later. Highest rain totals expected remain under half an inch. Although that's not a lot of rain, any evening outdoor activities should be moved indoors because it will get strong at times.
Tonight looks to be chilly with lows dipping into the lower 40s. Clouds will be sticking around tonight through Monday.
The first half of the week stays fairly cool with highs in the 50s. Our next shower we're tracking will arrive Wednesday and last through Thursday.
By the end of the week, we'll be back to normal in the 70s.