Wet conditions today and tomorrow, drier weather to start the week

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--
Overall, we are tracking wet conditions for the day on Saturday. We have already had a few showers and thunderstorms this morning in Carter and Ripley counties in Missouri early this morning.
The warm front associated with our weather system has already passed to the north, and this has caused our dew points to increase across the region. Despite the passage of the warm front, temperatures today will only be in the low 80s. The day will likely start dry for most of us, but showers and thunderstorms will be increasing late this morning and into the afternoon as a cold front approaches. Our best chances of seeing rain and thunderstorms will be by late morning and early afternoon in out western counties, and into the afternoon in our eastern counties.
A few of these storms could be strong to severe with the primary threat being damaging winds. The greatest risk of strong to severe thunderstorms will be over parts of Kentucky, far southeastern Missouri, and into our counties in northern Tennessee. This area is in a level 2 out of 5 risk. Much of the rest of area in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather.
Overall though, any rainfall we do see will be beneficial for our drought.
Looking ahead to Sunday, temperatures will remain cool for Sunday with highs again in the low 80s. There is a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two tomorrow, but there is an extremely low risk of any severe weather.
Monday and Tuesday appear to be nice with mostly sunny conditions and dewpoints in the mid to upper 50s, as a high pressure system sets up over the region. Temperatures will warm, with temperatures on Saturday being in the upper 80s and Tuesday having temperatures in the low 90s.