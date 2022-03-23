Wet & chilly pattern continues, warming up next week

WSIL (Carterville) -- The slow moving low pressure located directly to our north continues to stick around, causing damp conditions. Today won't be a complete washout like yesterday, but scattered showers will continue. Winds are also forecasted to pick up today.
Cold air is being wrapped around the backside of the low, causing our temperatures to stay cool through the afternoon. Highs only climbing to the upper 40s, well below our normal high.
Thursday looks to be more of the same. Friday we will finally begin to clear up and could possibly reach 60 degrees depending on how much sunshine we see.
Going into the next couple of days, chilly highs will be sticking around until the next work week where we finally return to normal/above normal, reaching the low 60s and 70s.