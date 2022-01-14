Western KY Correctional officer arrested by KSP

(WSIL) -- A Western Kentucky correctional officer has been arrested.
ON Tuesday, January 11 Kentucky State Police received a call from the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex for a report of a sexual relationship between an inmate and a correctional officer.
A KSP Post 1 Trooper responded to the facility and opened an investigation. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Correctional Officer Jonathan Hackney, 35 of Marion, Kentucky.
Hackney was charged with Rape 3rd degree and four counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd degree. Hackney was lodged in the Crittenden County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing.