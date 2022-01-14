 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER SYSTEM TO AFFECT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY...

We continue to monitor a winter weather system forecast to affect
the area tonight through Sunday. Confidence is increasing that
there will be little to no travel impacts tonight through
Saturday, as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing.
Considerable uncertainty remains with respect to snowfall
potential across west Kentucky Saturday night into Sunday, but the
overall trend is farther south of the area with any heavy
snowfall.

The first round will begin this evening mainly over southern
Illinois, and then continue south and east across the region late
tonight into Saturday. A combination of rain and snow is expected
this evening and then it will gradually become all snow from
north to south across the region. Temperatures are expected to
remain above freezing, so any snow accumulations will be on
elevated surfaces. A few slick spots cannot be completely ruled
out early Saturday on untreated roads mainly north of Interstate
64 in southern Illinois.

For Saturday night through Sunday, the snow chances shift south.
We cannot rule out a couple of inches of snow, and some travel
impacts from the Land Between the Lakes area east to Hopkinsville.
Meanwhile, for the Purchase area of west Kentucky into the
southern tip of Illinois, west toward Sikeston Missouri, there may
not be much in the way of snow accumulation with this storm
system. Please continue to monitor the forecast closely tonight
and Saturday.

Western KY Correctional officer arrested by KSP

Arrest, handcuffs, police, crime
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- A Western Kentucky correctional officer has been arrested.

ON Tuesday, January 11 Kentucky State Police received a call from the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex for a report of a sexual relationship between an inmate and a correctional officer. 

A KSP Post 1 Trooper responded to the facility and opened an investigation. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Correctional Officer Jonathan Hackney, 35 of Marion, Kentucky.

Hackney was charged with Rape 3rd degree and four counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd degree. Hackney was lodged in the Crittenden County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

