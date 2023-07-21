Western Kentucky Still Cleaning Up After Historic Flooding

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) – Areas in Kentucky are still cleaning up after a historic rainfall hit western Kentucky earlier this week.
One of those areas is Mayfield, a spot still recovering from a deadly EF-4 tornado in December 2021.
"We've been very busy over the last 24 hours to assist those who have been impacted,” said Denise Thompson, communication coordinator for the Mayfield-Graves County Long Term Relief Group.
As you drive along parts of Mayfield at first glance it can be hard to tell what areas were impacted the most by the flood. But organizations like the Mayfield- Graves County Long Term Recovery Group know the aftermath of what the flooding left will take time to clean up.
"Our long-term recovery group did activate quickly yesterday in response to the floods," said Thompson
The L.T.R.G. started after the December 2021 tornado that hit Mayfield. leaving the town with years of cleanup and recovery ahead of them.
"We were created as a grassroots organization made up of community members,” said Thompson.
And some of those impacted by the flood are the same still recovering from the tornado.
"Many of the survivors impacted by the floods yesterday were the same survivors, the same neighborhoods impacted by the tornado,” said Thompson.
Now the efforts of the L.T.R.G. are to help those needing flood relief.
"It's truly heartbreaking that some of the same people are being impacted again,” said Thompson
And although the organization has received funding to help with tornado relief Thompson explains none of that money can be used to assist those dealing with the flood.
"It is specifically earmarked for the tornado relief,” she stressed.
That's why the group has established a link on its website specifically for those wanting to help those impacted by the flooding.
'The funding that came in for the tornado cannot be used for the flooding,” said Thompson, “and so we have tried to be as clear as possible on our website to let people know that that funding is to be designated for the flooding relief.”
To donate to the flood relief efforts, CLICK HERE and make sure you click on the link that directs you to donate to the food relief funds
To learn more, you can follow the group on FACEBOOK