Western Kentucky man charged with rape, sodomy of teen

TRIGG COUNTY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police have charged a man with sex crimes to a teen.
On August 29, 2022 KSP was informed by the Trigg County Sheriff's Office of a report of a sexual relationship between an adult man and a teenage girl. The sheriff's office asked KSP to begin investigating.
The investigation revealed 61-year-old Charles Sikes engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old beginning in June. The investigation led to charges of rape and sodomy against Sikes.
He was charged with sexual offenses by KSP after already being lodged at the Calloway County Jail on traffic offenses stemming from a pursuit.