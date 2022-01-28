Western Kentucky counties receiving $3.8 million to improve drinking water, sewer systems

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $3,846,245 to four cities and three water utilities in Lyon, Marshall and McCracken counties to deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program. The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.
McCracken County Sample Project
In McCracken County, $1,201,272 will be invested to replace approximately 30,000 feet of aged, deteriorating water line in the midtown area of Paducah, including all valves, hydrants, meters and service lines.
This will help eliminate breaks and improve water quality and water pressure. The project also will replace water mains that feed into Baptist Health medical complex.
“We are honored to have Gov. Beshear here in our community yet again,” said Paducah Mayor George Bray. “Gov. Beshear has been instrumental in working with our local officials and state representatives to advance opportunities for economic development including the building a new state of the art passenger terminal for Barkley Regional Airport. His commitment to Western Kentucky is very apparent, and we look forward to working with him on new growth opportunities for our community.”
Marshall County Sample Project
Funds totaling $571,090 will help the City of Hardin in Marshall County continue making improvements to the wastewater treatment system. The project will focus on wet-weather surveys and the performance of main and lateral lines.
Test results will lead to project to remove excess levels of infiltration and inflow, which are overloading the city's wastewater treatment plant.
Lyon County Sample Project
The Lyon County Water District will receive $100,507 to replace undersized water lines and extend existing lines to help improve water quality and pressure for residents. New hydrants also will be installed.
A full list of awarded projects for the Paducah McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency, Paducah Water Works, City of Benton, City of Hardin, City of Eddyville, City of Kuttawa and Lyon County Water District can be found here.
The application deadline was Nov. 19, 2021; however, KIA will make awards continuously throughout the year. All grant awardees must obligate the funds by Dec. 31, 2024.