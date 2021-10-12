Western Kentucky cities launching craft beer trail

(WSIL) -- Nine marketing organizations in cities in the western part of the Commonwealth are partnering with their craft breweries to launch a craft beer trail called the West Kentucky Brewery Hop.
The hop features 13 craft breweries between the cities of Paducah, Murray, Benton, Bowling Green, Glasgow, Hopkinsville, Henderson, Beaver Dam and Owensboro.
Anyone who is 21 or older can participate in the West Kentucky Brewery Hop by obtaining a passport from a participating CVB or craft brewery. The passport will guide you to each of the breweries on the trail where you can try local craft beer and receive a passport stamp.
Following the completion of the trail or getting stamps from at least seven breweries, the passport can be mailed to the Henderson Tourist Commission to claim a prize. Once the passport is verified, you’ll be mailed back your passport and a West Kentucky Brewery Hop pint glass.
The western Kentucky breweries on the Brewery Hop include:
- Owensboro
- Mile Wide Beer Company
- The Brew Bridge and Goodwood Brewing & Spirits
- Henderson
- Henderson Brewing Company
- Beaver Dam
- Uncrafted Territory Brewing Company
- Paducah
- Paducah Beer Werks
- Dry Ground Brewing Company
- Murray
- Hop Hound Brew Pub
- Benton
- The Dam Brewhaus
- Hopkinsville
- Hopkinsville Brewing Company
- Glasgow
- Yancey’s Gastropub & Brewery
- Bowling Green
- Blue Holler Brew Supplies
- Gasper Brewing Company
“The Paducah CVB is thrilled to unite with our breweries and regional tourism partners to inspire more travelers to experience the distinctive culture and craft of our region,” said Mary Hammond, Executive Director of the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Come for the craft beer and allow plenty of time to discover all the local flavor our communities have to offer.”
There is no timeline for passport completion. Participants are encouraged to not only visit each brewery but also the other attractions and entertainment options each city has to offer. For more information, visit westkybreweryhop.com