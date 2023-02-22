West Paducah man arrested after multiple burglaries

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- Paducah police report a 27-year-old man is now behind bars after breaking into a business multiple times.
Nathan P. Cruse, 27, of West Paducah, was arrested on three counts of third-degree burglary, second degree mischief, and possession of a controlled substance.
Police said in a release Cruse broke into his former place of employment three times this month.
He broke into Expressway Car Wash on Park Avenue on Feb. 8, Feb. 20, and Feb. 21.
The owner of the car wash reported two people broke into the business early Feb. 8 and were caught on surveillance cameras.
Those reports indicated the men appeared to know the location of items inside. Cruse was identified as a possible suspect.
Police said surveillance cameras captured images of two men breaking into the business again early Monday morning, and a single man breaking in Tuesday night.
Detectives interviewed Cruse on Wednesday and they said he admitted to all three break-ins.
The news release also said a crowbar was used in one of the break-ins and was found in Cruse’s vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Cruse was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.