 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Frankfort, Sesser, Hurst to receive low-interest loans from Illinois EPA

  • 0
epa
By Mandy Robertson

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois EPA is awarding low-interest loans to Hurst, Sesser, and West Frankfort to help improve each cities' water and sewer systems.

Hurst will receive a $806,000.31 loan, with $362,970 of the amount forgiven. Improvements will include rehabilitation of the physical plant, replacement and modification of the chlorination system, and the addition of a dichlorination system.

Sesser will receive a $772,049.70 loan, with $386,024.85 being forgiven. Improvements will include installation of a water main, and a new meter reading system.

West Frankfort will receive a $774,560 loan, with $387,280 being forgiven. Improvements include installation of radio read water meters, and purchase of equipment and necessary software.

117th District State Representative Dave Severin of Benton released a statement about the EPA loans, stating “The hard working people of Southern Illinois deserve clean drinking water and reliable and efficient wastewater management systems. I am happy to report the investment of more than $2 million is coming to communities that I represent.”

Tags

Recommended for you