West Frankfort, Sesser, Hurst to receive low-interest loans from Illinois EPA

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois EPA is awarding low-interest loans to Hurst, Sesser, and West Frankfort to help improve each cities' water and sewer systems.
Hurst will receive a $806,000.31 loan, with $362,970 of the amount forgiven. Improvements will include rehabilitation of the physical plant, replacement and modification of the chlorination system, and the addition of a dichlorination system.
Sesser will receive a $772,049.70 loan, with $386,024.85 being forgiven. Improvements will include installation of a water main, and a new meter reading system.
West Frankfort will receive a $774,560 loan, with $387,280 being forgiven. Improvements include installation of radio read water meters, and purchase of equipment and necessary software.
117th District State Representative Dave Severin of Benton released a statement about the EPA loans, stating “The hard working people of Southern Illinois deserve clean drinking water and reliable and efficient wastewater management systems. I am happy to report the investment of more than $2 million is coming to communities that I represent.”