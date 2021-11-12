West Frankfort Police investigating armed robbery

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- The West Frankfort Police department is investigating an armed robbery.
On Thursday, around 9:05 a.m. officers received a report of an armed robbery at Pup's 212 Bar and Grill.
Employees said a white man, armed with a handgun, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the businesses through the nearby alley.
ISP Crime Scene Services was requested to process the scene and deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office also responded to assist.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Frankfort Police Dept. at (618) 937-3502.