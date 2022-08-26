West Frankfort defeats Anna-Jonesboro 22-13

ANNA, IL (WSIL) -- The West Frankfort Redbirds spoiled the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats' home opener, defeating the Wildcats 22-13.
The game started strong for Anna-Jonesboro, as quarterback Payton Denny found wide receiver Ethan Harvel for a catch-and-run score, leading early with 7-0 lead.
Fortune continued to find the Wildcats, as the Redbirds fumbled on their opening drive, and Anna-Jonesboro recovered.
The turnover spelled opportunity for the Wildcats, as the team drove all the way down the field, capitalizing with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Dawson Trammel, extending their lead to 13-0, after a missed extra point.
The Wildcats would give up their sizeable lead, however, as the Redbirds soar back from a 13-0 deficit to win 22-13.