West Frankfort business adjusting to nearby road construction

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) – Mike's Drive-In has been feeding families throughout Franklin County since the 1950s.
"It's been kind of like an iconic thing in West Frankfort,” said Mike’s Drive-In owner Jamie Wilce.
So they've seen their fair share of road construction throughout the years and the latest upgrade is coming to a portion of HWY 149.
"It's going to be a change for people because they're used to pulling straight in the way it's set up, they'll have an entryway and an exit way,” said Wilce.
Even with the construction, Wilce says business is moving along.
“We have our slow times and our fast times,” said Wilce. “It's picking up now that it's getting closer to summer.”
And with those ups and downs, Wilce says she's starting to see a change in the number of people stopping by.
“Originally when it first started out, I didn't see much of a difference,” she said. “It seems like in the last month or slows it did slow down.”
Wilce is a hands-on owner and she says she can sense that people aren't coming by as often.
“I'm in here all the time so I get the feeling of how many people we have here during the day and night,” said Wilce.
The road construction has caused some issues when it comes to accessing Mike's Drive-in.
"It did make people a little leery about coming in,” said Wilce.
And she's hearing that from some of her loyal customers.
“We have heard some of them saying that they were really confused,” said Wilce. “They didn't know how to get in, We've had people try to pull in, can't get situated, and then drive off.”
With that, she says people in West Frankfort are able to get to her business when they need to.
“You can come in in the back we've made posts about the construction and said come in the back and you can still come and see us,” said Wilce.