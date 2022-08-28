West Frankfort Board of Education to hold special meeting Tuesday

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (WSIL) -- A special meeting of West Frankfort's Board of Education will be held Tuesday.
Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 Board of Education will be meeting on August 30. The meeting is to hold hearings regarding student disciplinary cases, consider Memorandums of Agreement, and address personal issues.
The meeting will be held at the library in Central Junior High School, located at 1600 East ninth Street in West Frankfort.
The agenda for the meeting can be found at the district's website here.