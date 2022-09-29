West City Police identify human remains found Sunday

UPDATE: 9/29 8:50 AM
West City Police have identified the human remains found on Sunday September 25th.
According to police, 35 year old Ryan Halaska of West Frankfort was found in the 900 block of West Washington Street.
Police say an autopsy was performed in O'Fallon this morning but the results are still pending. Police say, foul play is not suspected.
ORIGINAL:
WEST CITY, IL (WSIL) -- Human remains were found in West City on Sunday.
According to a Facebook post from the West City Police Department, on September 25 around 7:34 a.m., officers received a call reporting unidentified human remains near a wooded area in the 900 block of West Washington Street.
West City police, ISP, and the Franklin County Coroner's Office responded to the area. The investigation is active and ongoing.
This article will be updated as new information comes out.