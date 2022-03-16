'We're doing what we can': New ownership of mobile home park promises better living conditions after residents raise complaints

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- People at a Carbondale's Tan Tara Estates mobile home park complain of conditions they say are almost un-livable.
News Three's Brandon Merano spoke with residents, maintenance workers, city officials and park ownership to find out what's being done.
"It's definitely gone downhill," said one resident.
And the city of Carbondale has noticed, citing the park for 8 violations in the month of December alone.
"The heater don't work. It's a brand new heater but it still don't work," explained resident Vivian Parham.
Parham says she's been without heat for more than 2 years.
"What have you been doing in the meantime to heat your trailer? asked News Three's Brandon Merano.
"My dryer and my cook stove and a little heater sitting on the table," added Parham.
New ownership took over the park 5 months ago, and a new maintenance crew is trying to fix what they say prior management let go.
"Our tenants are our number one priority obviously. So that's what's going on here we're trying to help we're really trying to help so all of this is new problems to us." explained Carlo.
The biggest problem sewage back up in the park, clogging manholes, and leaving sewage flooding into people's yards.
"I think it's bad, I wish they'd get it fixed up." said Parham.
"We're doing what we can you know," added Carlo.
Now Richard Carlo, his maintenance team, and the park's owner are working to reconcile the situation before fines start flooding in from the city.
"We've been recently made aware of the sewage problems going on here and like I said he's invested over 20 thousand dollars so far into getting this problem cleared up and still investing money and we're still doing what we can to get rid of this problem."
Leaving residents hoping new management can bury the problems for good.
The city says this is an ongoing issue and will continue issuing citations until the situation changes.
The owner of Tantara released this statement:
"We remain committed to the safety and security of our tenants. Since I took over the park 5 months ago there have been a lot of surprises and my team and I have done our absolute best to resolve every issue as it comes up. Since the sewage issue has been brought to my attention I have invested over $20k in resolving it and am committed to continuing to make it a top priority until its resolved. I am not a big company and treat the people in the park like they are family. If they are not comfortable, I am not either. I am hoping we will get this resolved quickly." - Dan Schwartz, Owner Tan Tara Mobile Home Park